528 Powerline Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools. Large park within walking distance!



Unit features a large, open living space with new carpet and tile flooring, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, porch and small yard. Unit also features extended one car garage with garage door openers. Landscaping is mature and beautiful! You'll love living in this cozy home!



Apply now at our website at www.ipm-idaho.com!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1907055)