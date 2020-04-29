All apartments in Nampa
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

528 Powerline Rd

528 South Powerline Road · (208) 639-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 Powerline Rd · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools. Large park within walking distance!

Unit features a large, open living space with new carpet and tile flooring, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, porch and small yard. Unit also features extended one car garage with garage door openers. Landscaping is mature and beautiful! You'll love living in this cozy home!

Apply now at our website at www.ipm-idaho.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1907055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Powerline Rd have any available units?
528 Powerline Rd has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 528 Powerline Rd have?
Some of 528 Powerline Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Powerline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
528 Powerline Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Powerline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 528 Powerline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nampa.
Does 528 Powerline Rd offer parking?
Yes, 528 Powerline Rd does offer parking.
Does 528 Powerline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Powerline Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Powerline Rd have a pool?
No, 528 Powerline Rd does not have a pool.
Does 528 Powerline Rd have accessible units?
No, 528 Powerline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Powerline Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Powerline Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Powerline Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Powerline Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
