423 1st Ave N, 108

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway.



These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Lots of windows let in natural light. Each townhome also has its own fenced patio space.



Upstairs are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room that is perfect for an office, nursery or child's room, game room, or extra storage.



The Ethridge Townhomes are all-electric, have energy-efficient appliances, and also have extra soundproofing in shared walls.



Tenant is responsible for electric and w/s/t. This home does accept one pet with a separate $300 pet deposit. There is a 35-lb weight limit and breed restrictions for dogs. This home is not set up to accept housing vouchers. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent.



Tenant qualifications:

good rental history

good personal references

no prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords

credit score of approximately 630

monthly income approximately 3x the monthly rent