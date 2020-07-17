All apartments in Nampa
423 1st Ave N, 108
Last updated July 17 2020

423 1st Ave N, 108

423 1st Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID 83687

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway.

These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Lots of windows let in natural light. Each townhome also has its own fenced patio space.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room that is perfect for an office, nursery or child's room, game room, or extra storage.

The Ethridge Townhomes are all-electric, have energy-efficient appliances, and also have extra soundproofing in shared walls.

Tenant is responsible for electric and w/s/t. This home does accept one pet with a separate $300 pet deposit. There is a 35-lb weight limit and breed restrictions for dogs. This home is not set up to accept housing vouchers. Security deposit is equal to one month of rent.

Tenant qualifications:
good rental history
good personal references
no prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords
credit score of approximately 630
monthly income approximately 3x the monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have any available units?
423 1st Ave N, 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nampa, ID.
What amenities does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have?
Some of 423 1st Ave N, 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 1st Ave N, 108 currently offering any rent specials?
423 1st Ave N, 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 1st Ave N, 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 1st Ave N, 108 is pet friendly.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 offer parking?
No, 423 1st Ave N, 108 does not offer parking.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 1st Ave N, 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have a pool?
No, 423 1st Ave N, 108 does not have a pool.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have accessible units?
No, 423 1st Ave N, 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 1st Ave N, 108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 1st Ave N, 108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 423 1st Ave N, 108 has units with air conditioning.
