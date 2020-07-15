All apartments in Nampa
Find more places like 324 E. Dewey Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nampa, ID
/
324 E. Dewey Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

324 E. Dewey Ave.

324 East Dewey Avenue · (208) 884-5249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nampa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 E. Dewey Ave. · Avail. Sep 11

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University. You'll love this location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and so much more!

This two bedroom two bath 1,360 square foot home has a lot to offer. The spectacular kitchen offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space, dishwasher, fridge, stove, plus additional built in cupboards and a space just for your removable microwave. The attached dinning area offers extra built in cabinets and a convenient sliding glass door to the back yard. The amazing living room area includes a stone fire place, a great large window allowing more natural lighting, and more built in cabinets! Each bedroom is a nice size and offers plenty of natural lighting. The master bath includes a standing shower, and you'll find the tub in the guest bathroom.

This is a Pet Friendly home, that includes a nice size fully fenced in yard. The washer and dryer are included, and there is a 2 car garage attached to the home with a man door leading straight into the kitchen!

Review our detailed rental criteria, security deposit policy, and pet policy (if applicable) on our website under the "Apply Now" button at www.CornerstoneIdaho.com.

For more information and/or additional questions please contact our Leasing Consultant Linnea at linnea@cornerstoneidaho.com

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CORNERSTONE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5570206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have any available units?
324 E. Dewey Ave. has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have?
Some of 324 E. Dewey Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 E. Dewey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
324 E. Dewey Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 E. Dewey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 E. Dewey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 324 E. Dewey Ave. offers parking.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 E. Dewey Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have a pool?
No, 324 E. Dewey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 324 E. Dewey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 E. Dewey Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 E. Dewey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 E. Dewey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 324 E. Dewey Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nampa 1 BedroomsNampa 2 Bedrooms
Nampa Apartments with BalconiesNampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Nampa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Caldwell, IDEagle, ID
Garden City, IDStar, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity