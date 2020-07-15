Amenities

324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University. You'll love this location near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and so much more!



This two bedroom two bath 1,360 square foot home has a lot to offer. The spectacular kitchen offers plenty of counter top and cabinet space, dishwasher, fridge, stove, plus additional built in cupboards and a space just for your removable microwave. The attached dinning area offers extra built in cabinets and a convenient sliding glass door to the back yard. The amazing living room area includes a stone fire place, a great large window allowing more natural lighting, and more built in cabinets! Each bedroom is a nice size and offers plenty of natural lighting. The master bath includes a standing shower, and you'll find the tub in the guest bathroom.



This is a Pet Friendly home, that includes a nice size fully fenced in yard. The washer and dryer are included, and there is a 2 car garage attached to the home with a man door leading straight into the kitchen!



