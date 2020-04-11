All apartments in Nampa
Last updated April 11 2020

1725 E Sherman Ave

1725 East Sherman Avenue · (208) 391-1900
Location

1725 East Sherman Avenue, Nampa, ID 83686

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 E Sherman Ave · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1725 E Sherman Ave Available 04/24/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath home with a wonderful garden! Located in Nampa, just off E Amity and Powerline Rd. - Welcome to the garden of Eden! This meticulously kept home is beautiful! The previous owner was a master gardener and it shows. Large, mature trees, walk through, low maintenance garden with grape vines all around. Come enjoy the peaceful surroundings this back yard offers and escape from the every day grind. This interior, while older country design, is spotless and welcoming. Some newer appliances and gas fireplace. This home needs special people to continue the love and care that has made this home what it is.

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath
Available soon.

$1,395 Monthly Rent
$1,500 Security Deposit

Mid May

No cats, small dog upon approval
No Smoking

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath
Available soon.
Call us for a showing

$1,395 Monthly Rent
$1,500 Security Deposit

Mid May

No cats, small dog upon approval
No Smoking

Please call (208) 391-1900 to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3483457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have any available units?
1725 E Sherman Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1725 E Sherman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1725 E Sherman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 E Sherman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 E Sherman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave offer parking?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have a pool?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 E Sherman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 E Sherman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
