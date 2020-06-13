All apartments in Nampa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1003 Heartland Dr.

1003 Heartland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Heartland Drive, Nampa, ID 83686

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nampa with RV space - May Special. $500 off approved tenant for May. Beautiful single level home on large lot with RV parking and large garage. Granite counters and open kitchen. Fully fenced with yard shed. Nice trees and rear elevated patio. Soaker tub and separate shower. Pets upon approval. Owners may be willing to do a 2 year lease.

(RLNE5652961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have any available units?
1003 Heartland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nampa, ID.
What amenities does 1003 Heartland Dr. have?
Some of 1003 Heartland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Heartland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Heartland Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Heartland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Heartland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Heartland Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Heartland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1003 Heartland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1003 Heartland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Heartland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Heartland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Heartland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
