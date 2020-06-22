Amenities

3043 N Yellow Peak Way Available 07/24/20 3043 Yellow Peak~Charming Meridian Home w/ Your Dream Backyard! - Located off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Settlers Park! This charming single level home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,425 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage. Home features separate living and family rooms - one comes with a fireplace and the other showcases several floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen boasts an oversized kitchen island with tons of cabinet and counter space and a pantry. The master bedroom hosts a giant walk in closet and en suite bathroom with an extended dual-sink vanity and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms have generous floor and closet space as well. The fully fenced backyard is a paradise with its elongated covered patio that leads to an additional deck area with a outdoor fire pit! The grassy yard space features plenty of room for play!



No pets allowed and the tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Scheduled move in date is 7/24/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/07/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application.



Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



