3043 N Yellow Peak Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3043 N Yellow Peak Way

3043 North Yellow Peak Way · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3043 North Yellow Peak Way, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3043 N Yellow Peak Way · Avail. Jul 24

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3043 N Yellow Peak Way Available 07/24/20 3043 Yellow Peak~Charming Meridian Home w/ Your Dream Backyard! - Located off Ustick and Locust Grove roads just minutes away from Eagle Road, The Village, and Settlers Park! This charming single level home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,425 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage. Home features separate living and family rooms - one comes with a fireplace and the other showcases several floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen boasts an oversized kitchen island with tons of cabinet and counter space and a pantry. The master bedroom hosts a giant walk in closet and en suite bathroom with an extended dual-sink vanity and walk in shower. The remaining bedrooms have generous floor and closet space as well. The fully fenced backyard is a paradise with its elongated covered patio that leads to an additional deck area with a outdoor fire pit! The grassy yard space features plenty of room for play!

No pets allowed and the tenant is responsible to pay for all utilities. Scheduled move in date is 7/24/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/07/2020, Cobblestone requires an application before scheduling a viewing. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application.

Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have any available units?
3043 N Yellow Peak Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have?
Some of 3043 N Yellow Peak Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 N Yellow Peak Way currently offering any rent specials?
3043 N Yellow Peak Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 N Yellow Peak Way pet-friendly?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way offer parking?
Yes, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does offer parking.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have a pool?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does not have a pool.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have accessible units?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 N Yellow Peak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 N Yellow Peak Way does not have units with air conditioning.
