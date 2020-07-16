All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

2528 W Pocono Ct

2528 West Pocono Court · No Longer Available
Location

2528 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2528 W Pocono Ct Available 07/24/20 3 BR Home with fenced yard! - Welcome home with NuVu Property Management where you're treated like family and we strive to create wonderful relationships with our residents and neighbors! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, includes Water, Sewer, and Garbage with rent! It's located in the great Sunshine Meadows neighborhood.

Includes all kitchen appliances and a full size washer and dryer as well, all on the ground floor, with a 1/2 bath and living room. The upstairs has a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. In addition to the Master Suite upstairs, there are 2 other bedrooms and a bathroom. This amazing home does have central A/C and heating.

The dining room sliding glass door opens to a large fenced in yard. Also features an attached 2-car garage.

Don't miss out on this great home! Call NuVu Property Management for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have any available units?
2528 W Pocono Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2528 W Pocono Ct have?
Some of 2528 W Pocono Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 W Pocono Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2528 W Pocono Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 W Pocono Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 W Pocono Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2528 W Pocono Ct offers parking.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 W Pocono Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have a pool?
No, 2528 W Pocono Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have accessible units?
No, 2528 W Pocono Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 W Pocono Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 W Pocono Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2528 W Pocono Ct has units with air conditioning.
