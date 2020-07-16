Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2528 W Pocono Ct Available 07/24/20 3 BR Home with fenced yard! - Welcome home with NuVu Property Management where you're treated like family and we strive to create wonderful relationships with our residents and neighbors! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, includes Water, Sewer, and Garbage with rent! It's located in the great Sunshine Meadows neighborhood.



Includes all kitchen appliances and a full size washer and dryer as well, all on the ground floor, with a 1/2 bath and living room. The upstairs has a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet. In addition to the Master Suite upstairs, there are 2 other bedrooms and a bathroom. This amazing home does have central A/C and heating.



The dining room sliding glass door opens to a large fenced in yard. Also features an attached 2-car garage.



Don't miss out on this great home! Call NuVu Property Management for more information.



(RLNE2928667)