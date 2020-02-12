All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene, ID
1805 Melrose Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1805 Melrose Street

1805 N Melrose St · (208) 929-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 N Melrose St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1805 Melrose Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1805 Melrose Street Available 07/01/20 Rent to OWN: Central CDA 4 bed 2 bath New Remodel - Rent to Own. 3 year rental lease with portion of rent being applied toward your down payment each month. After 3 years, owner will change contract to owner carry mortgage. Call for details.

List price: $369,562.00 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 + $200 per month towards down payment.

This home is on Melrose Street close to the Kootenai Medical center, shopping and access to HWY 90 and HWY 95. Approximately 1,400 square feet of newly remodeled flooring, paint, kitchen and bathrooms.

Fully fenced yard with tons of off street parking, alley access to the shop and space for RV parking.

Inside on the main floor is a large living room with built in storage and 2 bedrooms with new paint. Kitchen was just remodeled with granite counter tops, new white cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, built in microwave, and glass top range. Large kitchen island with tons of storage that can roll around to suit your needs. The kitchen has a pass through breakfast bar into the sunny office at the back of the house. Bathroom has a newly tiled walk in shower, vanity and storage shelves.

Upstairs is another bathroom with tub and 2 additional bedrooms.

Yard has multiple, mature fruit trees.

Home available July 1, 2020.

Tenant's pays all utilities separately.

(1) Dog OR (1) cat might be ok with owner approval. $30.00 monthly pet fee per month and refundable pet deposit required. (age and breed restrictions apply)

Call Benchmark Property Management 208-929-5252 for a showing or visit our website for applications www.benchmarkpm.org. Drive by and take a look but please do not disturb the current tenants.

(RLNE5160131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

