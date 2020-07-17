1401 E Front St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Cute Sanders Beach Bungalow!! - Located in the coveted Sanders Beach neighborhood of Coeur d'Alene, this home has 2 bedrooms & 1 custom finished bathroom, hardwood flooring on the main floor, custom kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. This corner lot is fully fenced, has a detached garage w/heated shop, RV Parking, mature trees & landscaping, a hot tub, and is within walking distance of the beach, shopping & restaurants! 1 year lease $1725 rent and $1725 security deposit and $40 per applying adult. Please call today for a private showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906904)