All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Find more places like
1401 E Front St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
1401 E Front St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1401 E Front St

1401 E Front Ave · (208) 635-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coeur d'Alene
See all
Garden Park
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 E Front Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Garden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 E Front St · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Cute Sanders Beach Bungalow!! - Located in the coveted Sanders Beach neighborhood of Coeur d'Alene, this home has 2 bedrooms & 1 custom finished bathroom, hardwood flooring on the main floor, custom kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. This corner lot is fully fenced, has a detached garage w/heated shop, RV Parking, mature trees & landscaping, a hot tub, and is within walking distance of the beach, shopping & restaurants! 1 year lease $1725 rent and $1725 security deposit and $40 per applying adult. Please call today for a private showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1401 E Front St have any available units?
1401 E Front St has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 E Front St have?
Some of 1401 E Front St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 E Front St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 E Front St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 E Front St pet-friendly?
No, 1401 E Front St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coeur d'Alene.
Does 1401 E Front St offer parking?
Yes, 1401 E Front St offers parking.
Does 1401 E Front St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 E Front St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 E Front St have a pool?
No, 1401 E Front St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 E Front St have accessible units?
No, 1401 E Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 E Front St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 E Front St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 E Front St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 E Front St has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Similar Pages

Coeur d'Alene 1 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene 2 BedroomsCoeur d'Alene Apartments with GaragesCoeur d'Alene Apartments with ParkingCoeur d'Alene Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WATown and Country, WAKellogg, IDHayden, IDRathdrum, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Garden Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho CollegeGonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community CollegeEastern Washington UniversitySpokane Community College