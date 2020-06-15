Amenities

1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and countryside and is on Cherry Hill in Coeur d'Alene!



The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a butcher block island. The living room has a gas fireplace, large windows to soak in the views, and double doors that lead to the patio and lawn.



The home comes partially furnished with a large leather sofa in the living room, a wall mounted flat screen tv, and a king sized bed and dresser in the master suite. The laundry room that is located off the kitchen.



No smoking.



One dog may be considered on a case by case basis and with owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1950

Pet Deposit: $400

Monthly Pet Rent: $35



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



To see a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:



https://youtu.be/YrarOQJtv1c



**Space for rent includes the entire lower-level of this home.**



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



No Cats Allowed



