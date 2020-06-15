All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Location

1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1197 E Skyline Dr · Avail. Jul 6

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with amazing views of the huge lawn and countryside and is on Cherry Hill in Coeur d'Alene!

The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a butcher block island. The living room has a gas fireplace, large windows to soak in the views, and double doors that lead to the patio and lawn.

The home comes partially furnished with a large leather sofa in the living room, a wall mounted flat screen tv, and a king sized bed and dresser in the master suite. The laundry room that is located off the kitchen.

No smoking.

One dog may be considered on a case by case basis and with owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1950
Pet Deposit: $400
Monthly Pet Rent: $35

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

To see a video walkthrough of this home, please follow the link below:

https://youtu.be/YrarOQJtv1c

**Space for rent includes the entire lower-level of this home.**

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5174102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have any available units?
1197 E Skyline Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1197 E Skyline Dr have?
Some of 1197 E Skyline Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1197 E Skyline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1197 E Skyline Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 E Skyline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1197 E Skyline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1197 E Skyline Dr does offer parking.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1197 E Skyline Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have a pool?
No, 1197 E Skyline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have accessible units?
No, 1197 E Skyline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1197 E Skyline Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1197 E Skyline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1197 E Skyline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
