Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

9173 W. Steve St.

9173 West Steve Street · No Longer Available
Location

9173 West Steve Street, Ada County, ID 83714
Northwest Boise City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
(9 month lease option OR LONGER)....3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard and landscaping included! Low maintenance super cute home!
Everything on the main level so NO stairs to manage. 2 car garage. The front 3rd bedroom has built in desk and office style hutch so could be used as a wonderful office with lots of natural light or a bedroom. Master bedroom En-suite has your walk in closet and dual vanities. There is a great room with a gas style fireplace and an open dining area. Your kitchen is spacious and has ample cabinets, breakfast bar style seating, and fully ready for you to move in. Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer/ Dryer makes it easy for you to start settling in.

Suggested School District is Boise and they are showing Shadow Hills, River Glen Jr. High and Capital High....call the schools to confirm the address please.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have a credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application.  Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos. 

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

