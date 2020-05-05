715 Napoli Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Chateau 88 is a prime location within the city of West Des Moines. 1,612 Square Foot 4-Bedroom Two Story Home. Daylight rear basement wall. 9' tall foundation walls with 8x16 footings. 15 year rubber membrane waterproo?ng on foundation. Interior and exterior drain tile system covered in pea gravel, sump basket and sump pump. 12' x 12' treated deck with 2x2 spindles, 2x6 rail (on applicable plans) 9' ceiling height on the main level, 8 ceiling height on 2nd level. Engineered I-joist ?oors, beams and roof trusses. Passive Radon mitigation system. OSB wrapped exterior walls. Dupont Tyvek house wrap. Dupont Tyvek ?ex-wrap sill protection.. 100% Hardi Plank exterior with Sherwin Williams Super-Paint with a 25 year warranty. Oversized Pella vinyl windows for a striking look and to maximize the natural light in the home. Pella ?berglass front door with aluminum cladding, glass window with Pella sealant tape on all doors and windows. CertainTeed Landmark lifetime warranty architectural shingles. Ridge vent attic ventilation system (where applicable). . Concrete ?at work with steel reinforcement, sand/rock base, and decorative trimmed edging. Insulated steel garage door with opener and exterior key pad. Etc.



(RLNE5744031)