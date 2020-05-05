All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

715 Napoli Ave

715 Napoli Ave · (515) 822-2736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Napoli Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $1975 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Chateau 88 is a prime location within the city of West Des Moines. 1,612 Square Foot 4-Bedroom Two Story Home. Daylight rear basement wall. 9' tall foundation walls with 8x16 footings. 15 year rubber membrane waterproo?ng on foundation. Interior and exterior drain tile system covered in pea gravel, sump basket and sump pump. 12' x 12' treated deck with 2x2 spindles, 2x6 rail (on applicable plans) 9' ceiling height on the main level, 8 ceiling height on 2nd level. Engineered I-joist ?oors, beams and roof trusses. Passive Radon mitigation system. OSB wrapped exterior walls. Dupont Tyvek house wrap. Dupont Tyvek ?ex-wrap sill protection.. 100% Hardi Plank exterior with Sherwin Williams Super-Paint with a 25 year warranty. Oversized Pella vinyl windows for a striking look and to maximize the natural light in the home. Pella ?berglass front door with aluminum cladding, glass window with Pella sealant tape on all doors and windows. CertainTeed Landmark lifetime warranty architectural shingles. Ridge vent attic ventilation system (where applicable). . Concrete ?at work with steel reinforcement, sand/rock base, and decorative trimmed edging. Insulated steel garage door with opener and exterior key pad. Etc.

(RLNE5744031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Napoli Ave have any available units?
715 Napoli Ave has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 715 Napoli Ave currently offering any rent specials?
715 Napoli Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Napoli Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Napoli Ave is pet friendly.
Does 715 Napoli Ave offer parking?
Yes, 715 Napoli Ave does offer parking.
Does 715 Napoli Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Napoli Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Napoli Ave have a pool?
No, 715 Napoli Ave does not have a pool.
Does 715 Napoli Ave have accessible units?
No, 715 Napoli Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Napoli Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Napoli Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Napoli Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Napoli Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
