West Des Moines, IA
713 52nd St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

713 52nd St

713 52nd Street · (515) 978-1773 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

713 52nd Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265
The Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 52nd St · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 Rent Credit! Single Family 3 Bed 2 bath home 2 car attached garage!! - As you are greeted by this split level home you flow into the entryway. Off to the left you will find a formal living room that leads to the formal dining room, and the open, eat-in kitchen. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms and two bathrooms. Back downstairs, just a few steps away you will go straight into the large family room with fireplace and wet bar with the bathroom and a brand new washer and dryer. From the family room the sliding glass doors lead to the spacious deck for relaxing or entertaining with friends and family.
This yard backs up to Knolls park. No upkeep there. You can sit on your deck and watch the kiddos play!
Rent Credit if moved in by May 1st of $500!

Pets allowed with $350 Pet security deposit and $35 total pet rent.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5632474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 52nd St have any available units?
713 52nd St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 52nd St have?
Some of 713 52nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
713 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 713 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 713 52nd St does offer parking.
Does 713 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 52nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 52nd St have a pool?
No, 713 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 713 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 713 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 713 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
