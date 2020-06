Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment home is available to view and move in nowt.



Pet-friendly, no breed restrictions. No more than 2 pets weighing 40 lbs or less each. Initial pet fee ($200 for first pet $100 for the second) and monthly pet rent ($25/mo per pet) apply.



Residents pay electric and gas through Mid American Energy. Water/Sewer/Trash/Pest Control are billed by the owner and due each month with rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.