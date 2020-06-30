Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

790 SE Harper Drive Available 09/14/20 4 Bedroom home in Waukee - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Waukee with a 2 car garage. This one and a half story home features a 1st-floor master with are an additional 2 bedrooms on the upper level. The lower level is mostly finished with an additional bedroom, extra-large family room, and a full bath. The deck on the back of the home is more than over-sized and is great for entertaining. Home features washer and dryer hook ups. Small pets may be considered. $350 pet deposit and $40 pet rent per pet. No smoking.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE2429428)