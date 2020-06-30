All apartments in Waukee
Waukee, IA
790 SE Harper Drive
790 SE Harper Drive

790 Southeast Harper Drive · (515) 978-1773
Location

790 Southeast Harper Drive, Waukee, IA 50263
Willow Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 790 SE Harper Drive · Avail. Sep 14

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

790 SE Harper Drive Available 09/14/20 4 Bedroom home in Waukee - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Waukee with a 2 car garage. This one and a half story home features a 1st-floor master with are an additional 2 bedrooms on the upper level. The lower level is mostly finished with an additional bedroom, extra-large family room, and a full bath. The deck on the back of the home is more than over-sized and is great for entertaining. Home features washer and dryer hook ups. Small pets may be considered. $350 pet deposit and $40 pet rent per pet. No smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2429428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 SE Harper Drive have any available units?
790 SE Harper Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 790 SE Harper Drive have?
Some of 790 SE Harper Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 SE Harper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
790 SE Harper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 SE Harper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 SE Harper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 790 SE Harper Drive offers parking.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 SE Harper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive have a pool?
No, 790 SE Harper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive have accessible units?
No, 790 SE Harper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 SE Harper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 SE Harper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 SE Harper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
