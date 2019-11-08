All apartments in Waukee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

40 NE Gracewood Dr

40 Northeast Gracewood Drive · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA 50263

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 40 NE Gracewood Dr · Avail. Aug 14

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area. Beautiful, unique granite counters in kitchen. Sliders off of the kitchen lead to the deck overlooking the pond. Master bath has a beautiful travertine tiled walk in shower. 3 bedrooms on main level with the 4th bedroom downstairs in the finished basement. Full bar in the lower level. Close to the Waukee YMCA.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE3911143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have any available units?
40 NE Gracewood Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have?
Some of 40 NE Gracewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 NE Gracewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
40 NE Gracewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 NE Gracewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 NE Gracewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr offer parking?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have a pool?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 NE Gracewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 NE Gracewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
