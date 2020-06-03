All apartments in Waukee
Find more places like 267 SE Booth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waukee, IA
/
267 SE Booth Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

267 SE Booth Ave

267 Southeast Booth Avenue · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waukee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

267 Southeast Booth Avenue, Waukee, IA 50263
Glynn Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 267 SE Booth Ave · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
3 BDRM, 2 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Loaded with features that you find in high-end homes, this is NOT your normal townhome. And with over 1800 sq ft, you will have plenty of room.

When you walk in you are greeted with a large family room that opens into the expansive kitchen with maple cabinets and hardwood flooring, a perfect spot for family and friends! Upstairs you will love the large master suite and 2nd-floor laundry. The master suite features a full bath & walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are also very spacious and share another full bath. This home also features Geothermal heating & cooling making your energy bills low.

Access to the Glynn Village pool & clubhouse is also included.

Small pets considered upon owner approval, no smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4804332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 SE Booth Ave have any available units?
267 SE Booth Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 SE Booth Ave have?
Some of 267 SE Booth Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 SE Booth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
267 SE Booth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 SE Booth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 SE Booth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave offer parking?
No, 267 SE Booth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 SE Booth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 267 SE Booth Ave has a pool.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave have accessible units?
No, 267 SE Booth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 SE Booth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 267 SE Booth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 SE Booth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 267 SE Booth Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue
Waukee, IA 50263
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr
Waukee, IA 50263
Country Court
395 4th St
Waukee, IA 50263
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard
Waukee, IA 50263

Similar Pages

Waukee 1 BedroomsWaukee 2 Bedrooms
Waukee Apartments with ParkingWaukee Dog Friendly Apartments
Waukee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity