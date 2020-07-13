Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
$
13 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$679
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$921
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
634 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
2 Units Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Karen Acres
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Ridge
17128 Larkspur Lane
17128 Larkspur Ln, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1501 sqft
17128 Larkspur Lane Available 08/18/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Karen Acres
3115 Ashwood Dr
3115 Ashwood Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1236 sqft
3115 Ashwood Dr Available 09/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath Ranch style home in Urbandale - Check out this adorable 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Urbandale.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5000 sqft
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
East
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest
6030 Bremen Ct # 2
6030 Bremen Court, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1014 sqft
6030 Bremen Ct # 2 Available 09/14/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo w/ Garage - Spacious, convenient, and affordable living!!!! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Johnston offers an open floor plan with over 1,000 square feet of living space and a 1

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merle Hay
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16734 Maple St
16734 Maple St, Clive, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary.
Welcome to Urbandale, Iowa, a friendly little Des Moines suburb. Let’s check out some of these apartment rentals and find you the home of your dreams! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Urbandale, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Urbandale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

