Apartment List
/
IA
/
norwalk
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Legacy
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1008 Linden Dr
1008 Linden Street, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling. This is a duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
8 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
39 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$718
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$827
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$659
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$727
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$813
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$714
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Arbor Peak
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Park
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4616 Meadow Valley Drive
4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1874 sqft
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
615 Caulder Ave
615 Caulder Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
House for rent. 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathrooms plus a 3 car garage + workshop.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Fort Des Moines
810 Payton Avenue - 54
810 Payton Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Fort Des Moines
810 Payton Avenue - 10
810 Payton Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Indianola Hills
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $350 off your first full months rent when you apply immediately after touring!* *Details apply. Please contact us for more information. Live life fully. Live life 360.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norwalk, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwalk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorwalk 3 BedroomsNorwalk Apartments with Balcony
Norwalk Apartments with GarageNorwalk Apartments with GymNorwalk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Apartments with PoolNorwalk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorwalk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University