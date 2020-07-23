/
/
warren county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 5:59 AM
166 Apartments for rent in Warren County, IA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
39 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$940
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,041
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
The Legacy
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$845
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 Linden Dr
1008 Linden Street, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Duplex. 850 Square Feet. Washer & Dryer in laundry room. 1 Car Garage with automatic opener. Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. Heating and cooling. This is a duplex.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Last updated July 23 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Hwy 5
80 Iowa Highway 5, Carlisle, IA
Studio
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit is 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. Natural gas forced air heat. The tenant will be able to create a customized space as needed. This unit offers free parking.
Results within 1 mile of Warren County
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
80 Units Available
Flats on 5th
7109 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
992 sqft
Flats on 5th is Des Moines' newest and best housing development. It hosts a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plan configurations, including 1 and 2-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
11 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$732
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$893
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Results within 5 miles of Warren County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
33 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
Summer specials: We have a variety of exclusive offers for 9-12 month lease options Contact us for more information! Live life fully. Live life 360.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$930
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Southwestern Hills
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Watrous South
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$768
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
765 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
12 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$713
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$796
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1559 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7th St Brownstones in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
50 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
238 52nd Street, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$740
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
850 sqft
With a prime location just moments from Jordan Creek Park and I-35, I-80, and I-235, Westwood Apartments delivers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments in Des Moines.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
13 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warren County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.