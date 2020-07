Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center media room

Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy. Our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern, sophisticated touches and make Legacy Landing a place youre proud to call home. It will be hard to pick your favorite feature with spacious closets, in-home washers/dryers and private patios.