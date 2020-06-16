465 South Scott Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - #410] https://youtu.be/dg8N0UmXV2o



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1925366?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building on the east side of Iowa City. Each unit features central air and includes access to a garage! The living room is spacious and the kitchen features dishwasher, microwave and ample cabinetry. Additionally, this unit includes a washer and dryer. The Court Hill Condos are conveniently located on the corner of Scott Boulevard and East Court Street with nearby convenience stores, grocery, shopping, parks, bus stops and more! Quick access to i80 as well!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET ALLOWED for additional monthly fee (Pet Limitation of 1 up to 30lbs)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent + 1 Assigned Parking Spot



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $35, Available 8/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.