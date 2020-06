Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE FOR SUBLEASE NOW - This well kept 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is available for subleasing through July 28th 2021. It comes with washer/dryer, two car garage, gas fireplace, a large kitchen island and dining room great for entertaining. You can then move outside to the spacious screened in deck!

call today to set up a showing

319 430 7929



(RLNE3441541)