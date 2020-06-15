Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck. This house is a short bike or bus ride to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Law School, Pharmacy School, Dental School & Kinnick Stadium Area! Laundry is located in the house and there is an attached one car garage.



Pets are welcome - $40.00 pet fee per pet/month and additional $250.00 pet security deposit.



Washer/Dryer included and 1 attached garage



Call our office today to set up a showing at 319-338-7068



(RLNE3797928)