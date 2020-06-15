All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2428 Walden Rd.

2428 Walden Road · (319) 338-7068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2428 Walden Road, Iowa City, IA 52246
Walden Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2428 Walden Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2428 Walden Rd. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom house on the Westside! - Spacious four bedroom, two bathroom on Westside Iowa City! Lots of natural light throughout this house, gas fireplace, yard, and deck. This house is a short bike or bus ride to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Law School, Pharmacy School, Dental School & Kinnick Stadium Area! Laundry is located in the house and there is an attached one car garage.

Pets are welcome - $40.00 pet fee per pet/month and additional $250.00 pet security deposit.

Washer/Dryer included and 1 attached garage

Call our office today to set up a showing at 319-338-7068

(RLNE3797928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Walden Rd. have any available units?
2428 Walden Rd. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2428 Walden Rd. have?
Some of 2428 Walden Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Walden Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Walden Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Walden Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Walden Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Walden Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 Walden Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. have a pool?
No, 2428 Walden Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2428 Walden Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Walden Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Walden Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Walden Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
