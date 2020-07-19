All apartments in Bettendorf
Bettendorf, IA
1011 16-1/2 Street
1011 16-1/2 Street

1011 16th 1/2 St · (563) 343-1433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 16th 1/2 St, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Alcoa District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Bettendorf 4br, 2b, 2car - Property Id: 314925

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage, large shed, yard with fire pit, just remodeled with brand new no smudge stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator due in mid-July), fresh paint throughout, new vanity in upstairs bath, new luxury vinyl plank flooring upstairs and downstairs, new roof, new siding coming soon with new gutters, downspouts and window wraps, 4th bedroom down with egress window and attached 3/4 bath, high efficiency furnace and air and brand new 40 gal water heater, extra insulation in attic.
$1500.00/mo rent, $1500.00 damage deposit, plus $25.00/mo per pet, plus $100.00 utility deposit for sewer/garbage, 1-year lease. Sorry, we do not accept section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1011-16-1%2F2-street-bettendorf-ia/314925
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have any available units?
1011 16-1/2 Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 16-1/2 Street have?
Some of 1011 16-1/2 Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 16-1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 16-1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 16-1/2 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 16-1/2 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1011 16-1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 16-1/2 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1011 16-1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 16-1/2 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 16-1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 16-1/2 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 16-1/2 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
