1011 16-1/2 Street

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 fire pit parking garage

Bettendorf 4br, 2b, 2car - Property Id: 314925



4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage, large shed, yard with fire pit, just remodeled with brand new no smudge stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator due in mid-July), fresh paint throughout, new vanity in upstairs bath, new luxury vinyl plank flooring upstairs and downstairs, new roof, new siding coming soon with new gutters, downspouts and window wraps, 4th bedroom down with egress window and attached 3/4 bath, high efficiency furnace and air and brand new 40 gal water heater, extra insulation in attic.

$1500.00/mo rent, $1500.00 damage deposit, plus $25.00/mo per pet, plus $100.00 utility deposit for sewer/garbage, 1-year lease. Sorry, we do not accept section 8.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1011-16-1%2F2-street-bettendorf-ia/314925

Property Id 314925



(RLNE5950507)