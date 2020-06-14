Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA with garage

Bettendorf apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$915
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4066 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1842 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1164 sqft
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3430 HOLIDAY Court
3430 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom garden level apartment. Fresh paint and flooring. Rent includes 1 attached garage. Off street and on street parking. Common area coin operated laundry. Close to elementary school & shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1930 sqft
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3824 PRAIRIE Lane
3824 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath. Large living room and formal dining room. Kitchen features breakfast bar. 2 car garage. The condo association has a swimming pool. Pleasant Valley School District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3835 PRAIRIE Lane
3835 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2151 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 3 bath 3-level town home in the Pleasant Valley School district. 2 car garage. Close to shopping and large city park. Association has a pool. Available Now!

1 of 15

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Community Center District
1 Unit Available
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$737
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$902
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2221 8th St
2221 8th Street, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1012 sqft
Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 W 17th St
508 West 17th Street, Davenport, IA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
Walking Distance to St Ambrose! 5 bedroom house in Davenport! - The location of this single family home couldn't be better! 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to restaurants, coffee, and just blocks from St Ambrose.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

