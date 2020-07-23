99 Apartments for rent in Rock Island County, IL📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 AM
$
8 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$839
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
3 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
3 Units Available
Overlook
Moline High School Lofts
1001 16th St, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$735
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Conveniently located blocks from Moline's vibrant downtown, high on 16th St.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$747
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
1828 - 4th St.
1828 4th Street, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1828 - 4th St. Available 08/28/20 3 Bedroom home near Cityline Plaza - 3 bedroom home near Cityline Plaza in Moline. Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5971613)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
500 W 32nd Ave
500 32nd Ave W, Milan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1320 sqft
500 W 32nd Ave Available 08/26/20 Spacious Home Coming Soon - 500 W 3nd Ave, Milan, IL 61264 Check out this 1,300+ sqft home located in a quiet neighborhood on a culdesac. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car attached garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4720 26th Ave
4720 26th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom House - Newly renovated 2 bedroom house in nice quiet neighborhood - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - new appliances - large fenced in yard - 1 car detached garage CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5967362)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rock Riverfront
4021 11th St.
4021 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Clean Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 316622 Three bedroom single-family home in a quiet and safe neighborhood, with great neighbors. Close to Black Hawk Road.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
328 E 12th Ave
328 12th Ave E, Milan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
Beautiful Home - Newly renovated raised ranch house for rent located at 328 E 12th Ave, Milan, IL 61264 Rent is $1185, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit is required upon signing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
619 13th Ave.
619 13th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1454 sqft
Big 5 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - This renovated rental home in Rock Island is a great place to call home. Tons of great features to enjoy living here. Your furry friends are also welcome. Key Features: - 5 bedrooms - 1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5102 25th Ave Ct # 301
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Condo 2 bedroom 2 bathroom virtual tour available - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Laminate flooring in the spacious living room , which continues down the hall and into both bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
722 17th Ave
722 17th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 bedroom East Moline House - 3 bed 2 bath home in East Moline available now for rent and pet friendly. New paint throughout the whole house and the stove and fridge are included. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1524 11th Ave.
1524 11th Avenue, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
1802 - 3rd St.
1802 3rd Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1802 - 3rd St. Available 08/21/20 2 BR/1 Bath home - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing of this home near Old Towne Moline 309-558-8078. (RLNE5598403)
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Circle
1224 37th St.
1224 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR/2 Bath home - This home has been completely remodeled! 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home close to Augustana and Alleman! Laundry/mud room off the kitchen. All brand new stainless steel appliances included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1932 - 11th Ave B
1932 11th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR/1 BA home - 2 bedroom/1 bath home in Moline. Quiet street, close to 74 bridge. Please contact Jeanie for info and showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE5411184)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 21st Ave
1013 21st Avenue, Silvis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1012 sqft
1013 21st Ave, Silvis, IL - Rent is $1000, and the tenant is responsible for paying gas, electric, water, and sewer bills. A security deposit of $1000 is required upon signing.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Karstens - City Line
333 23rd Ave.
333 23rd Avenue, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$925
333 23rd Ave. Available 08/21/20 4 BR/1 BA with 1 car garage - 4 Bedroom/1 bath home with 1 car attached garage located on bus route close to everything! $925/mo rent + $925 deposit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
1718 19th Ave
1718 19th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1012 sqft
Move in Ready 2 Bed House in Rock Island - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! This is beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom single family home with eat in kitchen, fenced in backyard with fire pit, laundry hookups, 2 On and 1 off street
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
1230 8th St.
1230 8th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1032 sqft
Move in Ready 2 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rock Island! - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF first month's rent! This nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a bonus room off the kitchen is now ready for rent.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Rock Island County area include Augustana College, Bradley University, Mount Mercy University, Coe College, and Palmer College of Chiropractic. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Peoria, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Moline, and Bettendorf have apartments for rent.