apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1534 RIVER Drive
1534 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated loft apartment centrally located in downtown Moline. Amazing proximity to food, event locations, the interstate, and the Arsenal.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Old Towne
550 17th Ave
550 17th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom House - Key Features: - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Living Room - Dining Room - Washer/Dryer - Appliances Included - Fenced back yard - Detached garage Call today to schedule a showing 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5914692)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
641 E 46th St
641 East 46th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 spacious bedrooms with large closets, huge walk-in closet off hallway, 1 bathroom, liding doors lead to large deck, gas fireplace, plenty of guest parking, and secured entry to building with intercom.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1302 6th Ave
1302 6th Ave, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1308 6th Ave
1308 6th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1768 sqft
The Modern is an essential part of the revitalization of Moline! Newly built town-homes in the heart of Moline, featuring a balcony with amazing views of the sunset, solar power energy, bike path convenience, a suburban, but city feel, and much much
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Moline
1441 10TH Street
1441 10th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1545 sqft
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows. Huge rooms and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1719 W 16TH Street
1719 W 16th St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1210 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex available now. Large living and dining area, bar stool eat in kitchen, basement storage and washer/dryer hookups, 1 car space of shared 2 car garage. No pets allowed. Owner does not accept the Section 8 voucher.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Side
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1928 Farnam Street
1928 Farnam Street, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
950 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom - Updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level unit of an up down duplex. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout. Thick white farmhouse style trim and neutral paint.
Results within 10 miles of Bettendorf
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
3312 Heatherton DR 3
3312 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$680
780 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/22/20 HYL enterprises LLC - Property Id: 48679 A nice two bedroom apartment in 6 unit building. Coin operated laundry is accessible in the building. New painting. Owner pays water, sewage and trash. Free WIFI.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
711 N MAIN Street
711 North Main Street, Port Byron, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
600 sqft
Spacious modern apartments with river views. Close to bike path. 2 bedroom, 1 bath living & dining rooms, kitchen areas. Refrigerator, stove, washer, dryer in units. 1 assigned parking space, additional parking available. NO PETS.
