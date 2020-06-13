/
/
moline
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:12 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Moline, IL📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Greater Homewood
3 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1149 29th Street
1149 29th St, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Moline
1 Unit Available
930 17th St
930 17th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
595 sqft
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uptown Moline
1 Unit Available
1841 13th Street
1841 13th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1254 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom . - Coming Soon!!! This property features: 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Dining Room Living Room Kitchen with appliances Enclosed front porch This property will not last long.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willard - Wharton
1 Unit Available
1827 17th Ave
1827 17th Avenue, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1827 17th Ave Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House - Currently occupied home - nice quiet neighborhood Key features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom Fenced yard CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5845908)
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1160 26th St
1160 26th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Moline Available - Come and check this out! 2 beds 1 bath home in Moline, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. Pets are allowed. 24 month lease.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rockview Estates
1 Unit Available
3530 34TH Street
3530 34th Street, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Convenient central location in Rock View subdivision. Appliances included. 1 reserved off street parking space included. Available June 1. Illinois Executive Order Prohibits showing of tenant occupied properties.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5102 25 Avenue Court
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
Studio
$1,100
978 sqft
Completely Remodeled Throughout...Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom & Walk-In Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Moline
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$734
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1756 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)
1 of 35
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Saukie
1 Unit Available
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Keystone
1 Unit Available
841 42ND Street
841 42nd Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 Story Duplex has Both Units for RENT at $750.00 a Month on Main Level and $700.00 on the Upper Level....BOTH Include a 1 car garage / parking spot....Plus Additional Off Street Parking.
Results within 5 miles of Moline
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$1,099
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Side
22 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Moline, the median rent is $472 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $736 for a 2-bedroom, and $967 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Moline, check out our monthly Moline Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Moline include Downtown Moline.
Some of the colleges located in the Moline area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moline from include Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Carbon Cliff, and Muscatine.