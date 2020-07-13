/
pet friendly apartments
56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bettendorf, IA
32 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
Studio
$955
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Community Center District
614 21st Street
614 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom home in Bettendorf - Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Great location, with great views.
1 Unit Available
Alcoa District
1011 16-1/2 Street
1011 16th 1/2 St, Bettendorf, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1788 sqft
Bettendorf 4br, 2b, 2car - Property Id: 314925 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage, large shed, yard with fire pit, just remodeled with brand new no smudge stainless steel appliances, (refrigerator due in mid-July), fresh paint throughout, new
Results within 1 mile of Bettendorf
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.
1 Unit Available
McClellan Heights
18 Crestwood Terrace
18 Crestwood Terrace, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
18 Crestwood Terrace Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS RENOVATED HOME MUST SEE!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in the historic McClellan Heights District is a must see.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
1534 RIVER Drive
1534 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated loft apartment centrally located in downtown Moline. Amazing proximity to food, event locations, the interstate, and the Arsenal.
Results within 5 miles of Bettendorf
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
19 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
6 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$752
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
1223 Warren Street
1223 Warren Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1223 Warren Street Available 07/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom Bungalow! - This adorable bungalow has been recently rehabbed. The tile work in this home is outstanding. 2 large bedrooms. Basement for storage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Large backyard.
1 Unit Available
Broadway
943 22nd St.
943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1568 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
1 Unit Available
1524 11th Ave.
1524 11th Avenue, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home with 1 Car Detached Garage - Hurry Up! This home was freshly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
1 Unit Available
1821 27th Ave.
1821 27th Ave, Rock Island County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
754 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Home - Newly Renovated - Move In Ready - Indeed this home is awesome. Come and live here NOW. It has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, appliances included, washer/dryer hookups, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease. Pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
523 w. 31st street
523 West 31st Street, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom - Beautifully remodeled spacious home located in convenient quiet neighborhood. This stunning home features original hardwood throughout and multiple built-in for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
722 17th Ave
722 17th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 bedroom East Moline House - 3 bed 2 bath home in East Moline available now for rent and pet friendly. New paint throughout the whole house and the stove and fridge are included. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement.
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
