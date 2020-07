Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Established on nearly 25 acres of lush mature landscaping, Chateau Knoll Apartments in Bettendorf, IA offers a wide array of spacious apartment homes. We offer 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and with nine different floor plans to choose from, you will be sure to find a design that suits your needs.



Our amenities are tailored to enhance the quality of your life. Play a fun match of tennis or a game of basketball on one of our brand-new courts. If the weather proves to be unruly you can still work up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or just take it easy in one of our glimmering pools.



Our pet-friendly community is conveniently located only 1.5 miles from I-74 and 3 miles from I-80. Walk over to Crow Creek Park with Fido for a grand day outside, or learn something new at the Bettendorf Library. Shopping days are easily satisfied with North Park Mall right nearby. For anyone wanting a day out on the greens, Palmer Hills Golf Course is