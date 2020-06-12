/
muscatine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Muscatine, IA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Estates
2416 Park Avenue, Muscatine, IA
2 Bedrooms
$725
824 sqft
Upgraded units available with new cabinets/trim/flooring/paint/appliances. Large layouts. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
911 Nebraska Street
911 Nebraska Street, Muscatine, IA
2 Bedrooms
$600
828 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 1 bath house. Great location, walking distance to Musser Park, Western Mall, Skate Park, and the bike/walking trails alone the Mississippi River. No Pets and No Smoking. Lease is one year or longer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2012 Cedar Street - 4
2012 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
760 sqft
2012 Cedar Street near Muscatine High School, YMCA and the post office. Off street parking available with carport. No pets/No smoking. Great for a quite person or family. Lease is 1 year or longer. Applications can be made at: www.rentmuscatine.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3029 River Road - 2
3029 River Road, Muscatine, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
887 sqft
3027 River Road near HWY 22 NE of town, close to shopping, Park Avenue, community college and the bike/walking trails. Off street parking available. No pets/No smoking. Lease is one year or longer. Applications can be made at: www.rentmuscatine.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
700 E 6th Street - 3
700 East 6th Street, Muscatine, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Unit is 2 bedroom. Unit has washer & dryer shared access. Walking distance to downtown shopping. No Pets! All utilities are included with this unit. Section 8 approved.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Muscatine rentals listed on Apartment List is $650.
Some of the colleges located in the Muscatine area include Augustana College, Palmer College of Chiropractic, and Saint Ambrose University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Muscatine from include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Coralville.