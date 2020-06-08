Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

208 NE Chalet LN Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Ankeny Townhome - Walk into a spacious living area, complemented by a cozy fireplace, a walkout balcony, and built in surround sound. To the left of the living area is an open kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Upstairs you'll find the Master bedroom with a tiled full bath as well as a walk-in closet, an additional bedroom, and a full bathroom.The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second level. The third floor includes the third bedroom with its own walk-in closet loft area. This beautiful townhome is located off N Ankeny Blvd, giving you easy access to the highway and all of Ankeny. Small pets considered. No smoking please.



To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



(RLNE3640609)