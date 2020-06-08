All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

208 NE Chalet LN

208 Northeast Chalet Lane · (515) 978-1773
Location

208 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 NE Chalet LN · Avail. Jul 15

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
208 NE Chalet LN Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Ankeny Townhome - Walk into a spacious living area, complemented by a cozy fireplace, a walkout balcony, and built in surround sound. To the left of the living area is an open kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances. Upstairs you'll find the Master bedroom with a tiled full bath as well as a walk-in closet, an additional bedroom, and a full bathroom.The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second level. The third floor includes the third bedroom with its own walk-in closet loft area. This beautiful townhome is located off N Ankeny Blvd, giving you easy access to the highway and all of Ankeny. Small pets considered. No smoking please.

To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

(RLNE3640609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 NE Chalet LN have any available units?
208 NE Chalet LN has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 NE Chalet LN have?
Some of 208 NE Chalet LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 NE Chalet LN currently offering any rent specials?
208 NE Chalet LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 NE Chalet LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 NE Chalet LN is pet friendly.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN offer parking?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not offer parking.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN have a pool?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not have a pool.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN have accessible units?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not have accessible units.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 NE Chalet LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 NE Chalet LN does not have units with air conditioning.
