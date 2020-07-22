Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

15 Studio Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Trilein Village by Artisan
417 NE Trilein Dr #306, Ankeny, IA
Studio
$650
400 sqft
With a carefully maintained green space and landscaped grounds, you can enjoy natural beauty right from your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
East Village
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,024
357 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
$
6 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
483 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Results within 10 miles of Ankeny
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$830
670 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$931
486 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$646
414 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
30 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$758
381 sqft
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
188 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
487 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Sherman Hill
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$575
400 sqft
Studio Apartment with Historic Charm Available Now! $500 Off Rent! - Check Out this awesome studio! Top floor, so no upstairs neighbors! You'll love the charm and character this unit has.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Carpenter
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 24th St in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Ankeny, IA

Welcome to Ankeny, a friendly Iowa town with a lot to offer in terms of apartments rental options. Now let’s start sifting through these classifieds so we can find you the home of your dreams!

Ankeny is located about 10 miles north of Des Moines and is largely considered a suburb of the city. Ankeny’s primary industry is centered on the John Deere plant located in the southwest portion of town. Additionally, many Ankeny residents commute to the economic center of Des Moines for work.

Ankeny is very suburban in the sense that it has seen a lot of development in the past 50 or so years. There’s a small historical district located in the city center, with a few mom and pop type shops and older homes, but the majority of the city has been developed since the 1960s. This means that there are plenty of newer apartment complexes, condominiums and townhomes for your renting pleasure. It also means that most of your shopping, dining and nightlife will happen in big box stores and chain restaurants located in the malls and shopping centers of Ankeny. Don’t fret, though! If you’re looking for independently owned shops and restaurants, you’re just a 15-minute drive from Des Moines.

The center of town is located at the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street. These two roads divide the town into quadrants, with each quadrant having its own unique character. The type of rental you want will probably determine which section of town you end up in.

The southern portions of town are where you’ll see some of the older 1960s development. Affordable apartment complexes and the occasional rental home are typically what you’ll find available. The southeastern portion of town generally has more rentals, but you can find the odd apartment on the west side, as well. Two bedroom properties in this area tend to range from $500-$700 per month.

There’s plenty of newer development in the northern part of town. Here, you’ll find a lot of townhomes, newer apartment complexes and condominiums, particularly in the area around Saylorville Lake. Many of these newer apartments offer great amenities, including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, these developments will usually offer more in the way of flexible leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms in the north skew on the slightly more expensive side than southern rentals, generally ranging from $600-$800.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Ankeny, either. Though some rentals may have limitations on the number or size of pets, you can frequently find apartments that will accept furry friends of all kinds. Remember to ask your landlord prior to signing the lease to avoid any hairy situations (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

So welcome to Ankeny, dear Internet renter! Enjoy all the suburban comforts this Des Moines area city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Ankeny, IA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Ankeny living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Ankeny during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

