All apartments in West Loch Estate
Find more places like 91-1011 Aawa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Loch Estate, HI
/
91-1011 Aawa Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:41 AM

91-1011 Aawa Dr

91-1011 Aawa Drive · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Loch Estate
See all
Ewa
See all

Location

91-1011 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 24

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Featuring wood laminate through with carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in master bedroom closet, AC, covered patio, 2 car garage, and more! Short drive to the freeway, beach, and shopping centers. Comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Owner is willing to consider 1 dog. New flooring throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have any available units?
91-1011 Aawa Dr has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have?
Some of 91-1011 Aawa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1011 Aawa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
91-1011 Aawa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1011 Aawa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1011 Aawa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 91-1011 Aawa Dr does offer parking.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1011 Aawa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have a pool?
No, 91-1011 Aawa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have accessible units?
No, 91-1011 Aawa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1011 Aawa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1011 Aawa Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1011 Aawa Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-1011 Aawa Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HI
Ewa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HI
East Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity