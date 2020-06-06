91-1011 Aawa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in a very well maintained community. Very spacious and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Featuring wood laminate through with carpet in the bedrooms, walk-in master bedroom closet, AC, covered patio, 2 car garage, and more! Short drive to the freeway, beach, and shopping centers. Comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, washer, and dryer. Owner is willing to consider 1 dog. New flooring throughout the home.