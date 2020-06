Amenities

NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. Newly constructed 3 bedroom/2 bath very spacious living and dining area apartment above an owner occupied single family home. Corian counters, maple cabinets in kitchen. SPLIT AC IN EVERY BEDROOM. Fans in every room. Separate ELECTRIC meter. WATER & SEWER included in rent. WASHER & DRYER ON SITE. ESY TO SEE. TEXT 808-554-9578 OR EMAIL REALESTATE.JET@GMAIL.COM



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5722395)