94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204

parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court furnished

"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views -

Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai.

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome.

Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C.



1 PARKING STALL.



Great Location.

Quick access to H-2 and H-1 freeway

minutes to Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Wheeler and Schofield.



Just minutes to Central Oahu Regional Park that includes huge open area filled with baseball fields, open grass, a *Olympic Size pool, and tennis courts.

There are kid play areas, lots of shade provided by many trees, Soccer fields, Baseball fields and a really nice trail to walk or Jog with your children. Cool and breezy park to have a picnic with family & friends. Imagine yourself relaxting and having fun.



NO PETS

NON SMOKING

NO SECTION 8



