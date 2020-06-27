All apartments in Waipio
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:10 AM

94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204

94-106 Manawa Pl · No Longer Available
Location

94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views -
Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai.
Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome.
Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C.

1 PARKING STALL.

Great Location.
Quick access to H-2 and H-1 freeway
minutes to Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Wheeler and Schofield.

Just minutes to Central Oahu Regional Park that includes huge open area filled with baseball fields, open grass, a *Olympic Size pool, and tennis courts.
There are kid play areas, lots of shade provided by many trees, Soccer fields, Baseball fields and a really nice trail to walk or Jog with your children. Cool and breezy park to have a picnic with family & friends. Imagine yourself relaxting and having fun.

VIEW THE HOME WITH OUR AUTOMATED SHOWING SYSTEM.
COPY AND PASTE THE SHOWMOJO LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE

https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch

Rental application online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

NO PETS
NON SMOKING
NO SECTION 8

FAHRNI REALTY, INC. 808-486-4166

(RLNE2610681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have any available units?
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waipio, HI.
What amenities does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have?
Some of 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 currently offering any rent specials?
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 pet-friendly?
No, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 offer parking?
Yes, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 offers parking.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have a pool?
Yes, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 has a pool.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have accessible units?
No, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204 has units with air conditioning.
