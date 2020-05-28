All apartments in Waipio
Find more places like 94-100 Mui Place.
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:32 AM

94-100 Mui Place

94-100 Mui Place · (808) 664-1244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving. Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and range hood. Unit is convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and easy access to H-2 freeway and Kamehameha Highway. Also privately located along the perimeter of the development with nice views of the cliff side.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing
You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 for a showing appointment. No Pets. No Section 8. Water, sewer, and trash included with rent. Available for immediate occupancy.

$10.00 application fee

Apply or schedule a showing: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-100 Mui Place have any available units?
94-100 Mui Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-100 Mui Place have?
Some of 94-100 Mui Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-100 Mui Place currently offering any rent specials?
94-100 Mui Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-100 Mui Place pet-friendly?
No, 94-100 Mui Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-100 Mui Place offer parking?
Yes, 94-100 Mui Place does offer parking.
Does 94-100 Mui Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-100 Mui Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-100 Mui Place have a pool?
No, 94-100 Mui Place does not have a pool.
Does 94-100 Mui Place have accessible units?
No, 94-100 Mui Place does not have accessible units.
Does 94-100 Mui Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-100 Mui Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-100 Mui Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-100 Mui Place does not have units with air conditioning.
