94-100 Mui Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving. Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and range hood. Unit is convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and easy access to H-2 freeway and Kamehameha Highway. Also privately located along the perimeter of the development with nice views of the cliff side.



To schedule a showing, please go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing

You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 for a showing appointment. No Pets. No Section 8. Water, sewer, and trash included with rent. Available for immediate occupancy.



$10.00 application fee



Apply or schedule a showing: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.