94-100 Mui Place

WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving. Appliances included are refrigerator, range/oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and range hood. Unit is convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, and easy access to H-2 freeway and Kamehameha Highway. Also privately located along the perimeter of the development with nice views of the cliff side.
To schedule a showing, please go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing
You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at 808-664-1244 for a showing appointment. No Pets. No Section 8. Water, sewer, and trash included with rent. Available for immediate occupancy.
$10.00 application fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
