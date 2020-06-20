Amenities
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 Available 06/22/20 Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Parking Available Now! - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point.
95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani.
Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer.
Amenities include a pool & recreation center. Near park & Military Bases.
Utilities Include water & sewer.
No Pets.
Section 8 Okay
Great location near shopping center, restaurants, busline and park.
Non Smoking unit.
To schedule a showing please use our automated showing system ShowMojo.
Follow the link below: https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch
FAHRNI REALTY, INC. 808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
RB: 7761
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4829824)