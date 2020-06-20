All apartments in Waipio Acres
Find more places like 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waipio Acres, HI
/
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702

95-061 Waikalani Dr · (808) 486-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waipio Acres
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 · Avail. Jun 22

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
guest parking
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 Available 06/22/20 Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Parking Available Now! - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point.
95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani.
Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer.
Amenities include a pool & recreation center. Near park & Military Bases.
Utilities Include water & sewer.
No Pets.
Section 8 Okay

Great location near shopping center, restaurants, busline and park.
Non Smoking unit.

To schedule a showing please use our automated showing system ShowMojo.
Follow the link below: https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch

FAHRNI REALTY, INC. 808-486-4166
www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

RB: 7761

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have any available units?
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have?
Some of 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 currently offering any rent specials?
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 pet-friendly?
No, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio Acres.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 offer parking?
Yes, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 does offer parking.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have a pool?
Yes, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 has a pool.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have accessible units?
No, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waipio Acres 1 BedroomsWaipio Acres 2 Bedrooms
Waipio Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaipio Acres Apartments with Pool
Waipio Acres Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity