Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool guest parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool guest parking

95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702 Available 06/22/20 Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1 Parking Available Now! - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point.

95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani.

Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer.

Amenities include a pool & recreation center. Near park & Military Bases.

Utilities Include water & sewer.

No Pets.

Section 8 Okay



Great location near shopping center, restaurants, busline and park.

Non Smoking unit.



To schedule a showing please use our automated showing system ShowMojo.

Follow the link below: https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch



FAHRNI REALTY, INC. 808-486-4166

www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com



RB: 7761



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4829824)