67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage sauna

Best of Waimea, walking distance to everything - Property Id: 172720



Beautiful property walking distance to everything. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully furnished if needed. Sauna and Gym in our community club house with a meeting room.

Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, farmers market, banks, pharmacy, etc. Nice weather all year round, 30 min to the beach and not far to many other attractions in this beautiful island. Views to Kohala Mountain from the lanai. Pastoral views from anywhere you stand in this community.

Studio above the garage available at extra $850.00. Studio pictures not included to avoid confusion.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172720

