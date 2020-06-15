All apartments in Waimea
Find more places like 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waimea, HI
/
67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl

67-5100 Yutaka Pen Pl · (702) 312-6699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

67-5100 Yutaka Pen Pl, Waimea, HI 96743
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Best of Waimea, walking distance to everything - Property Id: 172720

Beautiful property walking distance to everything. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully furnished if needed. Sauna and Gym in our community club house with a meeting room.
Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, farmers market, banks, pharmacy, etc. Nice weather all year round, 30 min to the beach and not far to many other attractions in this beautiful island. Views to Kohala Mountain from the lanai. Pastoral views from anywhere you stand in this community.
Studio above the garage available at extra $850.00. Studio pictures not included to avoid confusion.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172720
Property Id 172720

(RLNE5821379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have any available units?
67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have?
Some of 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl currently offering any rent specials?
67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl pet-friendly?
No, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimea.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl offer parking?
Yes, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl does offer parking.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have a pool?
No, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl does not have a pool.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have accessible units?
No, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl does not have accessible units.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67-5100 Yutaka Pen pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HIHawaiian Paradise Park, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HIKalaoa, HI
Hawaiian Beaches, HIKailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity