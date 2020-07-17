All apartments in Waimalu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

98-487 KOAUKA LP #B908

98-487 Koauka Loop · No Longer Available
Location

98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Park at Pearlridge -
Highly desired, spacious! Two reserved parking stalls (one covered, one open) are included with this unit. Located just minutes away from the Pearlridge Shopping Mall where you will find many shopping, dining and entertainment options! This Condominium complex has terrific amenities as well!

* Water / Sewer IS included

* Tenant pays: Electricity, Internet, Cable, Phone, Etc.

* Lease Term: 1 Year to start

* No Pets

* No Housing Assistance

(RLNE4183785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

