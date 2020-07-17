98-487 KOAUKA LP #B908.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Park at Pearlridge -

Highly desired, spacious! Two reserved parking stalls (one covered, one open) are included with this unit. Located just minutes away from the Pearlridge Shopping Mall where you will find many shopping, dining and entertainment options! This Condominium complex has terrific amenities as well!



* Water / Sewer IS included



* Tenant pays: Electricity, Internet, Cable, Phone, Etc.



* Lease Term: 1 Year to start



* No Pets



* No Housing Assistance



(RLNE4183785)