98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306

Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343



3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.



Minutes to H-1, Nimitz Hwy, Pearlridge Mall, airport, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter, Tripler, Pearl Harbor Hickam, shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.



We will accept Section 8; prefer City voucher.



We love pets, however we do not allow pets at this property.



Tenant pays: electricity and telephone.



Owner pays: water, sewer and basic cable tv, wifi and internet with Hawaiian Telcom.



No smoking allowed in the unit.



Unit includes: range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, washer/dryer.



Amenities: pool, bbq area, on-site security, on-site building manager, coin-operated laundry.



Thank you for viewing our listing. Please call or text us for to schedule a showing.



