Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306

98-1040 Moanalua Road · No Longer Available
Location

98-1040 Moanalua Road, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343

3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.

Minutes to H-1, Nimitz Hwy, Pearlridge Mall, airport, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter, Tripler, Pearl Harbor Hickam, shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.

We will accept Section 8; prefer City voucher.

We love pets, however we do not allow pets at this property.

Tenant pays: electricity and telephone.

Owner pays: water, sewer and basic cable tv, wifi and internet with Hawaiian Telcom.

No smoking allowed in the unit.

Unit includes: range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, washer/dryer.

Amenities: pool, bbq area, on-site security, on-site building manager, coin-operated laundry.

Thank you for viewing our listing. Please call or text us for to schedule a showing.

Integrity LLC
RB-23109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282343
Property Id 282343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have any available units?
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waimalu, HI.
What amenities does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have?
Some of 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 currently offering any rent specials?
98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 pet-friendly?
No, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 offer parking?
Yes, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 does offer parking.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have a pool?
Yes, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 has a pool.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have accessible units?
No, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306 does not have units with air conditioning.
