98-1040 Moanalua Road 1-306

Pearlridge Gardens #1-306 - Property Id: 282343
3 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking. 3rd floor walk-up.
Minutes to H-1, Nimitz Hwy, Pearlridge Mall, airport, Camp Smith, Fort Shafter, Tripler, Pearl Harbor Hickam, shopping, dining and entertainment establishments.
We will accept Section 8; prefer City voucher.
We love pets, however we do not allow pets at this property.
Tenant pays: electricity and telephone.
Owner pays: water, sewer and basic cable tv, wifi and internet with Hawaiian Telcom.
No smoking allowed in the unit.
Unit includes: range/oven, refrigerator/freezer, washer/dryer.
Amenities: pool, bbq area, on-site security, on-site building manager, coin-operated laundry.
Integrity LLC
RB-23109
No Pets Allowed
