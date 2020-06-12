/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1030 Eha Street #23-203
1030 Eha St, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months. A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
180 Awaiku St
180 Awaiku Street, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Launiupoko Ohana - 1000 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2 bath ohana unit on the 1st floor with front lanai featuring gorgeous ocean views. There is a pool and BBQ area, which the tenants can use. The hot tub is not for tenant use.
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.