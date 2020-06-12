/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Waikele, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
Results within 1 mile of Waikele
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Waikele
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-968 Wikao St #H101
95-968 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1121 sqft
2/2/2 Ground Floor End Unit Townhome With Wrap Around Yard And Spacious Kitchen - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! $400 ONE-TIME MOVE IN BONUS!! YOUTUBE LINK: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1470 Lanikuhana Avenue
94-1470 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
813 sqft
Newly remodeled corner 2 story townhouse surrounded in lush greenery and ocean view. 2 bed 1.5 bath, private back yard, washer & dryer, 2 assigned parking a few steps off the entrance door.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-054 Hokuiwa Street
95-054 Hokuiwa St, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1240 sqft
GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE! Relax on your large covered and screened lanai and enjoy the surrounding greenery. Very spacious split level home on the second level has new berber carpet flowing from living area to the dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-099 Uao Place
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
757 sqft
Available now, 722 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 covered parking, condo at Lele Pono in Aiea/Pearlridge. Unit offers washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, new vinyl laminate flooring, freshly painted walls.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
Results within 10 miles of Waikele
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.
