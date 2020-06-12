/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM
92 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2800, Available now, vacant and easy to see, rent includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts. Unit is furnished with appliances not furniture in photos.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulus new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the Stay-at-Home order has
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-1038 Emepela Way #12S
46-1038 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in Kaneohe! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath town house is located in beautiful Kaneohe with the Koolau Mountain Range right outside the door! The unit sits on the 2nd story of a 2 story walk-up (townhouse). Two assigned parking stalls.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-001 Puulena Street
46-001 Puulena St, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Puu Iki. This two-bedroom, two-bath, two tandem parking unit located in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu is now available for rent. Included with the unit are a dishwasher, range/oven, range hood, refrigerator, and stacked washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786 Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-369 Haiku Road G7 - 1
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan on the entry level with vaulted ceilings, a window seat for enjoying the mountain views and a half bathroom. The kitchen opens to the living room and has an extended counter for bar seating.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe
1 of 28
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
322 Aoloa St. #1307
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
964 sqft
Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled two bedroom two-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
445 Kailua Road #5201
445 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1106 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condo in Kailua Ka Malanai - Currently occupied until 6/3/2020, call to schedule a showing. Live in the beautiful condos of Ka Malanai in Kailua.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
355 Aoloa St.
355 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
813 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Hokulani at Kailua Gardens. Ground floor unit. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants and beautiful Kailua Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2063 Kilakila Drive
2063 Kilakila Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Situated near the top of beautiful Alewa Heights with its cool temps, this large 2 bedroom is on a quiet street with great forest and sunset views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
905 sqft
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
437 Kailua Road
437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1289 sqft
Newer building in excellent location. Close to beaches, parks, shopping and public transportation. Two bedroom, two bath, two parking. Available long term.
Results within 10 miles of Kaneohe
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1812 sqft
3038 Felix St Available 06/15/20 LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
501 Hahaione St. #4L
501 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1244 sqft
Mauna Luan 2/2/2 ~ FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED with designer furniture, tastefully done. NEW A/C UNIT in Master and additional portable AC unit in 2nd bedroom. Calming treetop views and quiet surroundings.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
14 DAYS FREE RENT!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
1212 Nuuanu Avenue
1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
894 sqft
Move In Discounts available! You never need to leave home! Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned
