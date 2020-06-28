/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:51 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Makakilo, HI
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
9 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 23
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in
1 of 16
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 16
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Available 07/01/20 WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele.
1 of 12
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
1 of 11
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
1 of 21
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-920 Laaulu Street
91-920 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1398 sqft
Welcome to Arbors, a gated town home community in Ewa Beach that features full sized garages and spacious floor plans. This larger 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit features two outdoor spaces, a small enclosed yard area downstairs and an upstairs lanai.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 28 at 06:50am
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1
92-1072 Olani Street, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1 in Ko Olina. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1133 Koolani Drive
95-1133 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
804 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1166 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1. HAVENS OF I'I VISTA in Mililani Mauka's is a gated townhouse community.
1 of 17
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Wednesday, 7/1/2020 at 2:00 pm By: RAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
1 of 18
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 11
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
958 sqft
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
1 of 24
Last updated June 22 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
