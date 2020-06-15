All apartments in Wailua Homesteads
Wailua Homesteads, HI
5851 Lokelani Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5851 Lokelani Road

5851 Lokelani Road · (808) 245-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5851 Lokelani Road, Wailua Homesteads, HI 96746
South Olohena Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5851 Lokelani Road · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex Home in Wailua Homesteads (All Utilities Included) - Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom upstairs duplex home in Wailua Homesteads (Queen's Acres area). Open beam ceilings with over 1700 square feet of open living space and a large exterior lanai area. Master bedroom includes a spiral staircase up to a bonus room, walk in closet and travertine master bathroom. This beautiful home boasts tile and carpet flooring, large open kitchen, modern appliances, and an enclosed 1 car garage with ample additional parking in the driveway. Enjoy the extensive Owner maintained yard area. The exterior lanais provide a relaxing lounge area, the perfect place to enjoy the cooling trade winds. Pet Friendly! Serious inquiries only.

Rental Term: Minimum 6-Month Lease to start.
Rent: $3,500.00 per month.
Security Deposit: $3,500.00
Application Fee: $25.00 per adult tenant

Apply online at: http://www.kauaikwr.com/vacancies/

Open house times will be posted when property becomes available and all interested parties will be encouraged to make arrangements to view the home during the specific date and time posted. Please have all adult applicants present for the showing.

KW Kauai
Managed Property Division
2970 Haleko Road; Suite 205
Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii 96766
Office: 808-245-5758 x. 1004

(RLNE5091219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Lokelani Road have any available units?
5851 Lokelani Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5851 Lokelani Road have?
Some of 5851 Lokelani Road's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Lokelani Road currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Lokelani Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Lokelani Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5851 Lokelani Road is pet friendly.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road offer parking?
Yes, 5851 Lokelani Road does offer parking.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Lokelani Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road have a pool?
No, 5851 Lokelani Road does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road have accessible units?
No, 5851 Lokelani Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 Lokelani Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5851 Lokelani Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5851 Lokelani Road does not have units with air conditioning.
