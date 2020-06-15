5851 Lokelani Road

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included garage walk in closets clubhouse carpet

Amazing 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Duplex Home in Wailua Homesteads (All Utilities Included) - Very spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom upstairs duplex home in Wailua Homesteads (Queen's Acres area). Open beam ceilings with over 1700 square feet of open living space and a large exterior lanai area. Master bedroom includes a spiral staircase up to a bonus room, walk in closet and travertine master bathroom. This beautiful home boasts tile and carpet flooring, large open kitchen, modern appliances, and an enclosed 1 car garage with ample additional parking in the driveway. Enjoy the extensive Owner maintained yard area. The exterior lanais provide a relaxing lounge area, the perfect place to enjoy the cooling trade winds. Pet Friendly! Serious inquiries only.



Rental Term: Minimum 6-Month Lease to start.

Rent: $3,500.00 per month.

Security Deposit: $3,500.00

Application Fee: $25.00 per adult tenant



Apply online at: http://www.kauaikwr.com/vacancies/



Open house times will be posted when property becomes available and all interested parties will be encouraged to make arrangements to view the home during the specific date and time posted. Please have all adult applicants present for the showing.



KW Kauai

Managed Property Division

2970 Haleko Road; Suite 205

Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii 96766

Office: 808-245-5758 x. 1004



