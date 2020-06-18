All apartments in Wailua Homesteads
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

275 Aina Lani Place

275 Aina Lani Place · (808) 245-5758
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

275 Aina Lani Place, Wailua Homesteads, HI 96746
Wailua Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 275 Aina Lani Place · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wailua Rise 3/2 bath home. Available Now! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Wailua Rise Estates.

Single-family Home located in Wailua Rise. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a large enclosed back yard. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enclosed parking for two vehicles.

Rental Term: Minimum 6-Month Lease to start.
$2,500.00 per month, includes monthly yard service.
Renters Liability Insurance is required $9.50/monthly
Tenants pay all utilities
Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Application Fee: $25.00

No Smoking/ No Drugs/ No Pets
Apply online at: http://www.kauaikwr.com/vacancies/

Open House times will be posted soon and all interested parties will be encourage to make arrangements to view the home during the specific date and time posted. Please have all adult applicants present for the showing.

***Email Agent for additional photos***

KW Kauai
Managed Properties Division
2970 Haleko Road; Suite 205
Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii 96766
Office:808-245-5758x1004

(RLNE5788818)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Aina Lani Place have any available units?
275 Aina Lani Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 275 Aina Lani Place currently offering any rent specials?
275 Aina Lani Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Aina Lani Place pet-friendly?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailua Homesteads.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place offer parking?
Yes, 275 Aina Lani Place does offer parking.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place have a pool?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place does not have a pool.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place have accessible units?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Aina Lani Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Aina Lani Place does not have units with air conditioning.
