275 Aina Lani Place

Wailua Rise 3/2 bath home. Available Now! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Wailua Rise Estates.



Single-family Home located in Wailua Rise. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a large enclosed back yard. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Enclosed parking for two vehicles.



Rental Term: Minimum 6-Month Lease to start.

$2,500.00 per month, includes monthly yard service.

Renters Liability Insurance is required $9.50/monthly

Tenants pay all utilities

Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Application Fee: $25.00



No Smoking/ No Drugs/ No Pets

Apply online at: http://www.kauaikwr.com/vacancies/



Open House times will be posted soon and all interested parties will be encourage to make arrangements to view the home during the specific date and time posted. Please have all adult applicants present for the showing.



***Email Agent for additional photos***



KW Kauai

Managed Properties Division

2970 Haleko Road; Suite 205

Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii 96766

Office:808-245-5758x1004



(RLNE5788818)