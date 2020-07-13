Amenities

96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B Available 08/01/20 69-B Kai Malu at Wailea--private plunge pool and hot tub on finished lanai; many upgrades; Ocean and mountain views - Kai Malu at Wailea is a gated community.

Building 69 is an unfurnished unit with private plunge pool and hottub on its lanai!

In Phase IV of the complex, this unit overlooks the facility out to the Ocean, and is a very private unit, including to the North side of the lot--in effect no neighbor to the right as looking at the Ocean. Travertine floors downstairs. Upgraded carpeting. Granite counters throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and master bathroom upstairs. Great ocean and mountain views.Many upgrades. Great amenities of the Kai Malu at Wailea complex, including the infinity-edged, saline swimming pool, on-site weekend evening security, lending library at the Hale, wet and dry saunas in each of the women's and the men's locker rooms, excellent open air exercise facility, BBQ's and ice machine at the pool/library/exercise area, etc.



(RLNE1910031)