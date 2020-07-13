All apartments in Wailea
Find more places like 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wailea, HI
/
96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B

96 Kainui Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wailea
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

96 Kainui Loop, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B Available 08/01/20 69-B Kai Malu at Wailea--private plunge pool and hot tub on finished lanai; many upgrades; Ocean and mountain views - Kai Malu at Wailea is a gated community.
Building 69 is an unfurnished unit with private plunge pool and hottub on its lanai!
In Phase IV of the complex, this unit overlooks the facility out to the Ocean, and is a very private unit, including to the North side of the lot--in effect no neighbor to the right as looking at the Ocean. Travertine floors downstairs. Upgraded carpeting. Granite counters throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and master bathroom upstairs. Great ocean and mountain views.Many upgrades. Great amenities of the Kai Malu at Wailea complex, including the infinity-edged, saline swimming pool, on-site weekend evening security, lending library at the Hale, wet and dry saunas in each of the women's and the men's locker rooms, excellent open air exercise facility, BBQ's and ice machine at the pool/library/exercise area, etc.

(RLNE1910031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have any available units?
96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wailea, HI.
What amenities does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have?
Some of 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B currently offering any rent specials?
96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B pet-friendly?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B offer parking?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B does not offer parking.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have a pool?
Yes, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B has a pool.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have accessible units?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Kainui Loop Kai Malu 69-B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wailea 2 BedroomsWailea 3 Bedrooms
Wailea Apartments with ParkingWailea Apartments with Pools
Wailea Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HINapili-Honokowai, HI