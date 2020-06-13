3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201

Amenities

Planning ahead? This beautiful remodeled 2nd story unit will be available on September 1st, 2020. It has incredible 180 degree views from Kahoolawe to the West Maui's from the Lanai and Master Bedroom, as well as fantastic Haleakala views from the 2nd bedroom. The Master bedroom has a nice mirrored walk in closet leading to light bright bathroom, complete w/ custom shower & quartz counters. This unit is Tastefully decorated, complete with island art and everything you need to relax & feel right at home. Wailea Fairway Villas has a gorgeous pool, jacuzzi, work out room & BBQ area to maximize outdoor living. The Tenant is responsible for Electric, WIFI & anything above basic cable. 6 lease minimum, 1 year preferred.