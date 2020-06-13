All apartments in Wailea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:12 AM

3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201

3950 Kalai Waa Street · (808) 242-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3950 Kalai Waa Street, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Planning ahead? This beautiful remodeled 2nd story unit will be available on September 1st, 2020. It has incredible 180 degree views from Kahoolawe to the West Maui's from the Lanai and Master Bedroom, as well as fantastic Haleakala views from the 2nd bedroom. The Master bedroom has a nice mirrored walk in closet leading to light bright bathroom, complete w/ custom shower & quartz counters. This unit is Tastefully decorated, complete with island art and everything you need to relax & feel right at home. Wailea Fairway Villas has a gorgeous pool, jacuzzi, work out room & BBQ area to maximize outdoor living. The Tenant is responsible for Electric, WIFI & anything above basic cable. 6 lease minimum, 1 year preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have any available units?
3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have?
Some of 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 pet-friendly?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 does offer parking.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have a pool?
Yes, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 has a pool.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have accessible units?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 Kalai Waa Street # Q-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
